Indiana Pacers Dominate Second Half to Beat New York Knicks 125-111

(NEW YORK CITY, NY.) – The Indiana Pacers (30-24) score 64 points in the second half and hold the New York Knicks (33-20) to one second half offensive rebound in route to a 125-111 win to start the three-game road trip.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty On Friday night against Golden State, the Pacers failed to show up in the first quarter. They surrendered 45 points. Tonight they would give up 26 points to the Knicks. The game started with Myles Turner making the first two shots for Indiana to give them an early 5-2 advantage. The two teams would three times in the first, but the Knicks only led three times. Turner had it going in the first, making all four shots for 9 points. Pascal Siakam was also aggressive in the first twelve minutes, scoring 8 points. 25 of the 27 points for NYK came from Jalen Brunson (10), Donte DiVencenzo (8), and Precious Achiuwa (7). After twelve minutes, Indiana trailed 27-26.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty The most the Knicks would lead on the night was four points on two occasions. The first came at the start of the second quarter when newest Knick, Bojan Bogdanovic, swishing a three to make it 34-30. Indiana countered with five straight points featuring an Obi Toppin layup and Isaiah Jackson layup plus the free throw. New York would take the lead back instantly for the next four minutes. With 4:34 left, Aaron Nesmith drilled his first three-pointer of the quarter to make it 48-47. Achiuwa made a layup to give New York their last lead of the game at 51-50. Indiana held the lead for the rest of the game following Nesmith’s second of three triples to make it 53-51 Indiana. The Pacers ended up leading 61-58 at intermission. Nesmith and Bogdanovic led all scorers in the quarter with 9 points, but it was Turner leading Indiana in scoring with 16 points after making all three shots in the second. Brunson led all scorers with 17 points.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty In the second quarter the Pacers did a really good job making sure that the Knicks didn’t go on any runs, and they would do an even better job in the second half. The Pacers pushed their lead to eight after NYK cut it to one. It was Siakam giving them an eight-point lead after converting a three on back-to-back possessions. The second triple happened because of the play of the season from Tyrese Haliburton. Josh Hart made got inside the Pacers defense for a layup to narrow New York’s deficit to 74-70. The Pacers responded with back-to-back scores. Andrew Nembhard tipped one in after a Haliburton miss, then Toppin sunk a three, making it 79-70. At the time it was the largest lead for Indiana. They’d lead by nine points five more times, including at the end of the third. Indiana’s advantage was 92-81. Brunson’s 12 points in the third turned out to be half of their scoring. Siakam led Indiana with seven in the quarter. Brunson paced all scorers with 29 points followed by Turner with 19 on 8/8 shooting.

4. Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks Source:Getty All night long T.J. McConnell and Isaiah Jackson provided good bench minutes for Rick Carlisle. They really changed the game in the fourth quarter because they led the charge on the 8-2 surge to go up 99-84. Eventually they would get it to a nineteen-point lead on a Jackson dunk from McConnell. The largest lead for Indiana came on a three-point play from Jackson to make it 114-92 with 5:40 left. Indiana did a terrific job maintaining the lead and not letting New York get back into the game The closest they got the rest of the way was twelve following an Alec Burks three with 2:02 left. Indiana would hold on to win 125-111.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Myles Turner (23p, 8r, 4a), Tyrese Haliburton (22p, 12a, 4 threes), T.J. McConnell (16p, 6a, 4r), and Pascal Siakam (19p, 6r, 3a). For New York, Jalen Brunson (39p and 4a), Alec Burks (22p), Josh Hart (4p, 10r, 5a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Tyrese Haliburton recorded his 29th double-double of the season and 31st game with 10+ assists. Tonight marked the 19th time this season that Myles Turner has scored 20+ points. Turner’s 9/9 tied the second most shots without a miss in franchise history. New York’s 5 offensive rebounds are the fewest they have had in a game this season. Last matchup they had a season high 24 offensive rebounds.