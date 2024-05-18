Listen Live
Sports

Indiana Fever Drop To 0-3 With Loss to Liberty

Published on May 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NEW YORK–The Indiana Fever dropped to 0-3 on the season with a 91-80 loss to the 2023 WNBA runner up New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon.

Fever guard and #1 overall pick Caitlin Clark scored 22 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and dished out 8 assists in the defeat. She also had 8 turnovers.

The Liberty had five double figure scorers and were led by Breanna Stewart with 24 points.

Even though the Fever lost the game, they did outscore the Liberty in the second half 43-34.

The Fever’s next game is against the 2-0 Connecticut Sun on Monday night at 7 pm.

The post Indiana Fever Drop To 0-3 With Loss to Liberty appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Fever Drop To 0-3 With Loss to Liberty  was originally published on wibc.com

1. Caitlin Clark Finished With 22 Points

Caitlin Clark Finished With 22 Points Source:Getty

2. Kelsey Mitchell defended by Leonie Fiebich

Kelsey Mitchell defended by Leonie Fiebich Source:Getty

3. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston Try to Get a Bucket

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston Try to Get a Bucket Source:Getty

Leave a Reply

Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: JAN 06 Texans at Colts 5 items
Kevin Bowen

5 Takeaways From Colts 2024 Schedule

Carb Day
Editorial Staff

Miller Lite Carb Day 2024

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
Kevin Bowen

Colts Schedule For 2024 Season

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close