Hits And Misses: Running Back Duo Gets Going

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.
The Colts returned from their bye week with a 27-20 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7).
What was the good and bad from the Colts (6-5) winning a third straight game?
1. Hits: Solid PressureSource:Getty
Solid Pressure: Obviously, the biggest defensive moment on Sunday came when Samson Ebukam called “game” with his 3rd-and-4 sack of Baker Mayfield with the clock ticking under 2 minutes. That’s the game-closing moment which has been missing far too often for the Colts. Besides that though, the Colts had 6 total sacks and 9 quarterback hits, maintaining a pretty muddy pocket for Mayfield’s 30 pass attempts.
2. Hits: Run Game ProductionSource:Getty
Run Game Production: Jonathan Taylor looked like his old self. And Zack Moss looked extra spry. Just like we saw against the Saints, you had the duo of Taylor (15 carries for 91 yards) and Moss (8 carries for 55 yards) both over 6.0 yards per carry on Sunday. That’s very rare, especially against a Todd Bowles defense.
3. Hits: Michael Pittman Jr.Source:Getty
Michael Pittman Jr.: It was another steady, methodical day of receiving from Michael Pittman Jr. with 10 catches for 107 yards (and 1 drop). With Josh Downs and Gardner Minshew struggling to hook up (5 catches in 13 targets), the Colts relied heavily on MPJ. The durable MPJ is well on his way to a handsome pay day for a second contract.
4. Misses: Run DefenseSource:Getty
Run Defense: Despite Tampa entering Sunday as the worst rushing team in the NFL, they nearly doubled their yards per carry output with 6.6 YPC against the Colts. This was game 5 of 6 without Grover Stewart for the Colts and they are really feeling his absence.
5. Miss: Gardner MinshewSource:Getty
Gardner Minshew: It was another poor performance from Gardner Minshew, with him not meeting the previous standard he’s set in this league. Minshew tossed one second-quarter INT and was fortunate he didn’t have another on the very next drive. Minshew has his second lowest passer rating of the season. Outside of early tempo, it was hard for Minshew and the Colts to do much at all through the air. The question returning from the bye week was could Minshew play better, thus raise the ceiling on this Colts team. That answer, on Sunday, was no.