Hits And Misses: Colts Need More Pass Rush Help

Published on October 20, 2025

NFL: OCT 12 Cardinals at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

Behind an offensive clinic, the Colts ran away from the Chargers, with 38-24 victory in Week 7.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (6-1) winning a marquee game on the road?

1. Hits: Daniel Jones Finding Simple

Indianapolis Colts defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24 to win a NFL football game. Source:Getty

Daniel Jones Finding Simple: There’s many things to compliment about the game of Daniel Jones right now. How about Jones consistently finding answers? The answers are not always the flashiest, but he’s constantly finding completions, keeping the Colts ahead of the chains and in a position for consistent success. Jones has now stayed away from turnovers in 5 of 7 games.

2. Hits: Timely Interceptions

Indianapolis Colts defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24 to win a NFL football game. Source:Getty

Timely Interceptions: On a day when the Colts defense had plenty of leakage, timely third-down interceptions from Grover Stewart and Nick Cross. The Stewart interception was awesome for such a beloved Colt to reap the benefits from his big paws getting up in the air. Later in the first half, Cross made a terrific one-handed interception in the end zone to thwart another potential Chargers scoring drive. On a day, Justin Herbert threw for a career-high, you needed these plays to stop the Chargers.

3. Hits: Ameer Abdullah

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

Ameer Abdullah: Shout out to 32-year-old Ameer Abdullah for providing a spark on Sunday. With Ashton Dulin (chest) sidelined, the Colts needed to find a new kick returner next to Anthony Gould. After the Chargers scored to start the 3rd quarter, the Colts got a quick spark from Abdullah ripping one off for 81 yards to set up another easy score. Also, it seems Abdullah has risen to the 2nd running back on the depth chart, when the Colts rarely send Jonathan Taylor to the bench.

4. Misses: Getting Off The Field Defensively

NFL: OCT 12 Cardinals at Colts Source:Getty

Getting Off The Field Defensively: The Colts definitely have some defensive questions mainly surrounding getting off the field (sans turnovers) and finishing pressure plays when it comes to rushing the passer. Despite being down to their 5th and 6th offensive tackles, the Chargers still saw Justin Herbert throw for a career-high 420 passing yards. With injuries to Tyquan Lewis (groin) and Samson Ebukam (knee), the Colts need to pay extra attention to adding some pass rush help with the trade deadline two weeks away.

5. Misses: Michael Badgley

Arizona Cardinals v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Michael Badgley: You have to go back to a rainy December 2023 day in Cincinnati for the last time the Colts missed an extra point in a game. Michael Badgley pulled one left from 33 yards following the Colts first touchdown. Later in the second quarter, when the Colts initially encountered a 4th-and-4 from the Chargers 22-yard line, Shane Steichen didn’t turn to Badgley for a 40-yard attempt. As the game unfolded, the Colts never really encountered any true kicking decisions. But this remains a question/concern.

