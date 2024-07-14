Jacoby Jones Passes Away At 40, Ray Lewis & More React
Former Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Jacoby Jones Dies At 40, Ray Lewis, J.J. Watt & More Pay Tribute
“The family, including his mother, Emily and his son, Little Jacoby, are together and are asking for prayers, privacy, and support as they navigate through this difficult time.”
The Ravens said in a statement Sunday that “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.”
A nine-year NFL veteran whose fun personality and flamboyant end zone dances endeared him to fans and teammates, Jones etched himself in NFL history during the Ravens’ 2012 Super Bowl run, scoring three postseason touchdowns in the most dramatic fashion.Jones’ biggest catch of his career, “Mile High Miracle,” was the product of a 70-yard touchdown bomb from then Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco with 31 seconds remaining in a 2013 AFC Divisional playoff game against the Denver Broncos to tie the game. “When I ran in the end zone, it was quiet. You heard rat piss on cotton,” Jones said to ESPN on the 10th anniversary of the catch. “I’m like, this ain’t real.” Jones’ playoff heroics didn’t end there. In the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, he became the first player in Super Bowl history to have a receiving touchdown and a return touchdown in the same game.
Former Teammates & Coaches Remember Jacoby JonesAfter news of his passing hit the web, former teammates like Ray Lewis, Torrey Smith, and J.J. Watt remember Jones with posts on X, formerly Twitter. “I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did,” Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement Sunday. “His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of joy.” Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expressed “heartfelt sympathy” to Jones family in a post on X. The NFL family lost an amazing person in Jacoby Jones. You can see more reactions to his tragic passing in the gallery below.
