Listen Live
Sports

Fever Fall in Regular Season Opener

Published on May 14, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

UNCASVILLE, Conn.—The Connecticut Sun used a big fourth quarter to defeat the Indiana Fever in their regular season openers 92-71.

The Fever trailed by just 8 going into the fourth quarter, but the Sun outscored them 27-14 in that final period.

Caitlin Clark scored 20 points in her WNBA debut for Indiana on 5 out of 15 shooting. She finished with 10 turnovers.

Dewanna Bonner was one of four double figure scorers for the Sun. She led them with 20 points.

The Fever have their home opener on Thursday at 7 pm against the New York Liberty.

The post Fever Fall in Regular Season Opener appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fever Fall in Regular Season Opener  was originally published on wibc.com

1. Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – MAY 14: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts during the second quarter against the Connecticut Sun in the game at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 14, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,basketball – sport,facial expression,match – sport,connecticut,wnba,women’s basketball,uncasville,second quarter – sport,mohegan sun arena,may,indiana fever – basketball team,connecticut sun – basketball team,2024,caitlin clark

2. Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – MAY 14: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever drives against DiJonai Carrington #21 of the Connecticut Sun during the fourth quarter in the game at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 14, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,basketball – sport,match – sport,connecticut,wnba,women’s basketball,uncasville,fourth quarter – sport,mohegan sun arena,may,drive – ball sports,indiana fever – basketball team,connecticut sun – basketball team,2024,caitlin clark,dijonai carrington

3. Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – MAY 14: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever attempts a shot against Brionna Jones #42 of the Connecticut Sun during the fourth quarter in the game at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 14, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,sport,basketball – sport,match – sport,effort,connecticut,taking a shot – sport,wnba,women’s basketball,uncasville,fourth quarter – sport,mohegan sun arena,may,indiana fever – basketball team,connecticut sun – basketball team,making a basket – scoring,2024,caitlin clark,brionna jones

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Sports

Observations From Colts Rookie Minicamp Practice

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Sports

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Cotton's List

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Pitt at Louisville
Sports

Colts Made Rare Move In Trading Up For Matt Goncalves

MLB: JUL 19 Mariners at Angels 20 items
Cotton's List

Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History

Arizona v USC 7 items
Sports

Meet The Colts 2024 Undrafted Free Agents

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics 30 items
Cotton's List, Radio One Exclusive, Show Content, Sports News

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close