Listen Live
Kevin's Corner

Colts 53-Man Roster Projection Following Offseason Program

Published on June 19, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: MAY 25 Indianapolis Colts OTA

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS Why not take an early stab at the Colts 53-man roster?

The Colts just wrapped up their first offseason program under Shane Steichen.

Roster cuts are still two months away, with training camp and 3 preseason games having heavy influence on that cut from 90 to 53.

Here’s an extremely early guess at a 53-man roster for 2023 (currently on roster/how many being kept):

1. Quarterbacks (3/3): Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson*

NFL: MAY 06 Colts Minicamp Source:Getty

Quarterbacks (3/3): Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson*

Bowen’s Analysis: Let’s put Ehlinger in that 3rd QB spot, keeping all 3 quarterbacks. No 4th arm for camp? Makes sense with wanting to get the new guys more reps.

2. Running Backs (5/3): Jake Funk, Evan Hull*, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Jonathan Taylor

NFL: MAY 25 Indianapolis Colts OTA Source:Getty

Running Backs (5/3): Jake Funk, Evan Hull*, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Jonathan Taylor

Bowen’s Analysis: I’ll go with 3 running backs, keeping an extra 4th RB on the practice squad.

3. Wide Receivers (14/5): Kody Case*, Josh Downs*, Ashton Dulin, Ethan Fernea, Johnny King*, Isaiah McKenzie, Breshad Perriman, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Zavier Scott*, Vyncint Smith, Mike Strachan, Malik Turner, Juwann Winfree

NFL: MAY 06 Colts Minicamp Source:Getty

Wide Receivers (14/5): Kody Case*, Josh Downs*, Ashton Dulin, Ethan Fernea, Johnny King*, Isaiah McKenzie, Breshad Perriman, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Zavier Scott*, Vyncint Smith, Mike Strachan, Malik Turner, Juwann Winfree

Bowen’s Analysis: I just don’t see a 6th wideout jumping off the page just yet. Is it Perriman, the former first-round pick? Does Mike Strachan get another shot on the 53-man roster? Does a special team focused guy emerge?

4. Tight Ends (7/4): Mo Alie-Cox, Pharaoh Brown, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory*, Drew Ogletree, Kaden Smith, Jelani Woods*

Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Tight Ends (7/4): Mo Alie-Cox, Pharaoh Brown, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory*, Drew Ogletree, Kaden Smith, Jelani Woods*

Bowen’s Analysis: Part of this might have to do with Mallory missing the entire spring due to a foot injury. Could you sneak the 5th round pick to the practice squad? Or do the same with Ogletree? Right now, this is a harder position to cut down than wide receiver.

5. Offensive Line (15/10): Emil Ekiyor*, Blake Freeland*, Wesley French, Will Fries, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Jordan Murray, Quenton Nelson, Carter O’Donnell, Danny Pinter, Bernhard Raimann, Dakoda Shepley, Braden Smith, Matthew Vanderslice*, Jake Witt*

NFL: AUG 02 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

Offensive Line (15/10): Emil Ekiyor*, Blake Freeland*, Wesley French, Will Fries, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Jordan Murray, Quenton Nelson, Carter O’Donnell, Danny Pinter, Bernhard Raimann, Dakoda Shepley, Braden Smith, Matthew Vanderslice*, Jake Witt*

Bowen’s Analysis: Rounding out this group is a bit difficult, but I’ll toss Witt onto the practice squad.

6. Defensive Line (17/9): Adetomiwa Adebawore, McTelvin Agim, Genard Avery, Rashod Berry, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson, Khalid Kareem, Titus Leo, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Caleb Sampson*, Grover Stewart, Guy Thomas*, Jamal Woods*

NFL: AUG 02 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

Defensive Line (16/9): Adetomiwa Adebawore, McTelvin Agim, Genard Avery, Rashod Berry, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson, Khalid Kareem, Titus Leo, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Caleb Sampson*, Grover Stewart, Jamal Woods*

Bowen’s Analysis: Chris Ballard has never been afraid to keep double-digit defensive linemen, so we might be a number short here. Cutting Johnson, a 2022 fifth-round pick, is probably where a gripe would occur.

7. Linebackers (9/5): Liam Anderson*, JoJo Domann, Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Cameron McGrone, Donavan Mutin*, Segun Olubi, EJ Speed, Grant Stuard

NFL: MAY 25 Indianapolis Colts OTA Source:Getty

Linebackers (9/5): Liam Anderson*, JoJo Domann, Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Cameron McGrone, Donavan Mutin*, Segun Olubi, EJ Speed, Grant Stuard

Bowen’s Analysis: Are we a number short here? This number certainly is a strong (positive) projection on Leonard being available to start the season. And that’s a premature thought. Olubi is someone I’ll have my eye on in camp.

8. Cornerbacks (10/7): Darrell Baker Jr., Julius Brents*, Tony Brown, Cole Coleman*, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones*, Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Darius Rush*, Kevin Toliver II

NFL: MAY 06 Colts Minicamp Source:Getty

Cornerbacks (10/7): Darrell Baker Jr., Julius Brents*, Tony Brown, Cole Coleman*, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones*, Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Darius Rush*, Kevin Toliver II

Bowen’s Analysis: I feel somewhat confident about this 7-man grouping, assuming Rodgers Sr. isn’t going to be part of the Colts in 2023. Plus, I’m adding a number here after the Daniel Scott news. Baker Jr. got some nice starting reps in the spring. And Jones, a 7th round pick back in April, had a solid minicamp. He also has some safety background.

9. Safeties (9/4): Henry Black, Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Marcel Dabo (international roster exemption), Trevor Denbow, Aaron Maddox*, Daniel Scott*, Rodney Thomas II, Michael Tutsie

NFL: AUG 07 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

Safeties (9/4): Henry Black, Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Marcel Dabo (international roster exemption), Trevor Denbow, Aaron Maddox*, Rodney Thomas II, Michael Tutsie

Bowen’s Analysis: Let’s keep Denbow for special teams after he earned a 53-man roster spot initially last year. I’ll keep an extra corner, with Daniel Scott’s rookie season ending due to a torn ACL.

10. Specialists (4/3): K-Matt Gay, K-Lucas Havrisik, LS-Luke Rhodes, P-Rigoberto Sanchez

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

Specialists (4/3): K-Matt Gay, K-Lucas Havrisik, LS-Luke Rhodes, P-Rigoberto Sanchez

Bowen’s Analysis: This is easy, assuming Sanchez is full-go once training camp rolls around.

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close