Colts 53-Man Roster Projection Following Offseason Program

INDIANAPOLIS – Why not take an early stab at the Colts 53-man roster?
The Colts just wrapped up their first offseason program under Shane Steichen.
Roster cuts are still two months away, with training camp and 3 preseason games having heavy influence on that cut from 90 to 53.
Here’s an extremely early guess at a 53-man roster for 2023 (currently on roster/how many being kept):
1. Quarterbacks (3/3): Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson*Source:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: Let’s put Ehlinger in that 3rd QB spot, keeping all 3 quarterbacks. No 4th arm for camp? Makes sense with wanting to get the new guys more reps.
2. Running Backs (5/3): Jake Funk, Evan Hull*, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Jonathan TaylorSource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: I’ll go with 3 running backs, keeping an extra 4th RB on the practice squad.
3. Wide Receivers (14/5): Kody Case*, Josh Downs*, Ashton Dulin, Ethan Fernea, Johnny King*, Isaiah McKenzie, Breshad Perriman, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Zavier Scott*, Vyncint Smith, Mike Strachan, Malik Turner, Juwann WinfreeSource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: I just don’t see a 6th wideout jumping off the page just yet. Is it Perriman, the former first-round pick? Does Mike Strachan get another shot on the 53-man roster? Does a special team focused guy emerge?
4. Tight Ends (7/4): Mo Alie-Cox, Pharaoh Brown, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory*, Drew Ogletree, Kaden Smith, Jelani Woods*Source:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: Part of this might have to do with Mallory missing the entire spring due to a foot injury. Could you sneak the 5th round pick to the practice squad? Or do the same with Ogletree? Right now, this is a harder position to cut down than wide receiver.
5. Offensive Line (15/10): Emil Ekiyor*, Blake Freeland*, Wesley French, Will Fries, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Jordan Murray, Quenton Nelson, Carter O’Donnell, Danny Pinter, Bernhard Raimann, Dakoda Shepley, Braden Smith, Matthew Vanderslice*, Jake Witt*Source:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: Rounding out this group is a bit difficult, but I’ll toss Witt onto the practice squad.
6. Defensive Line (17/9): Adetomiwa Adebawore, McTelvin Agim, Genard Avery, Rashod Berry, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson, Khalid Kareem, Titus Leo, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Caleb Sampson*, Grover Stewart, Guy Thomas*, Jamal Woods*Source:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: Chris Ballard has never been afraid to keep double-digit defensive linemen, so we might be a number short here. Cutting Johnson, a 2022 fifth-round pick, is probably where a gripe would occur.
7. Linebackers (9/5): Liam Anderson*, JoJo Domann, Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Cameron McGrone, Donavan Mutin*, Segun Olubi, EJ Speed, Grant StuardSource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: Are we a number short here? This number certainly is a strong (positive) projection on Leonard being available to start the season. And that’s a premature thought. Olubi is someone I’ll have my eye on in camp.
8. Cornerbacks (10/7): Darrell Baker Jr., Julius Brents*, Tony Brown, Cole Coleman*, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones*, Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Darius Rush*, Kevin Toliver IISource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: I feel somewhat confident about this 7-man grouping, assuming Rodgers Sr. isn’t going to be part of the Colts in 2023. Plus, I’m adding a number here after the Daniel Scott news. Baker Jr. got some nice starting reps in the spring. And Jones, a 7th round pick back in April, had a solid minicamp. He also has some safety background.
9. Safeties (9/4): Henry Black, Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Marcel Dabo (international roster exemption), Trevor Denbow, Aaron Maddox*, Daniel Scott*, Rodney Thomas II, Michael TutsieSource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: Let’s keep Denbow for special teams after he earned a 53-man roster spot initially last year. I’ll keep an extra corner, with Daniel Scott’s rookie season ending due to a torn ACL.
10. Specialists (4/3): K-Matt Gay, K-Lucas Havrisik, LS-Luke Rhodes, P-Rigoberto SanchezSource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: This is easy, assuming Sanchez is full-go once training camp rolls around.