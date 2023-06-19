Colts 53-Man Roster Projection Following Offseason Program

INDIANAPOLIS – Why not take an early stab at the Colts 53-man roster?

The Colts just wrapped up their first offseason program under Shane Steichen.

Roster cuts are still two months away, with training camp and 3 preseason games having heavy influence on that cut from 90 to 53.

Here’s an extremely early guess at a 53-man roster for 2023 (currently on roster/how many being kept):