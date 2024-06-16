WIBC And The Fan Pickleball Tournament Presented by Franciscan Health!

Get ready for two days of non-stop pickleball excitement at the WIBC/Fan Pickleball Tournament presented by Franciscan Health!

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just your average pickleballer, this event is the perfect opportunity to showcase your skills, connect with fellow pickleball enthusiasts, and enjoy a weekend of competitive fun.

If you are not sure if you want to compete but are very “pickleball curious” you’ll be able to come out and watch, hang with members of the WIBC / Fan staff and enjoy a cool cocktail with Deep Eddy Vodka.

Tournament Dates: August 24th & 25th

Location: Farmer’s Bank Fieldhouse, Lebanon, Indiana

Available Divisions (doubles-only tournament): men, women, and mixed doubles

Skill level: From 3.0 to 5.0

Entry fee: $65 per person

*Some court time on Saturday August 24th will be set aside to have some exhibition play with WIBC & The Fan station talent.*

Why to register:

🏆 Compete for Glory: Step onto the courts and compete against players of all levels. With divisions ranging from beginners to advanced, everyone has a chance to shine, create upsets, and win the whole thing!

👫 Meet the Community: Join a vibrant community of pickleball lovers from all around. Make new friends, share tips and strategies, and be a part of the fastest-growing sport in the country.

🏅 Win Prizes and Bragging Rights: Medals await the champions! Plus, you’ll earn ultimate bragging rights as you stand victorious on the podium to the first WIBC & The Fan Pickleball Tournament.

Sign Up Today!

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this action-packed event. Register now to secure your spot and join us at the Farmer’s Bank Fieldhouse on August 24th and 25th. Spaces are limited, sign up today!

**Must be 18+ to participate in tournament**