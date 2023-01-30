Listen Live
Volunteer At The Shepherd Community Center Food Distribution!

Shepherd Community pairing up for a food drive to provide people food!
  • Date/time: January 1st to December 15th
  • Venue: Shepherd Community Center
  • Address: 4107 East Washington Street, indianapolis, Indiana, 46201

Join The Fan and Shepherd Community Center as we partner with Gleaners to distribute food to the Indianapolis community at 4107 East Washington from 3PM to 5PM. An amazing experience you did not know you needed!!

For more details go to: https://shepherdcommunity.org/

Dates to VOLUNTEER:

  • Friday, February 3rd
  • Friday, February 17th
  • Friday, March 3rd
  • Friday, March 17
  • Friday, April 7th
  • Friday, April 21st
  • Friday, May 5th
  • Friday, May 19th
  • Friday, June 2nd
  • Friday, June 16th
  • Friday, July 7th
  • Friday, July 21st
  • Friday, August 4th
  • Friday, August 18th
  • Friday, September 1st
  • Friday, September 15th
  • Friday, October 6th
  • Friday, October 20th
  • Friday, November 3rd
  • Friday, November 17th
  • Friday, December 1st
  • Friday, December 15th
