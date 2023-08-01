Listen Live
Back To Events

Visit Jake Query At Advanced Auto Parts To Receive Brickyard Tickets!

Add to Calendar
Win TIckets To THe Brickyard by stopping by and seeing Jake Query
  • Date/time: August 4th, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Advanced Auto Parts - Crawfordsville Road Store
  • Address: 5636 Crawfordsville Rd, Speedway, IN 46224

Hey Indy, want free Brickyard Weekend tickets?

Advance Auto Parts has them and will be giving them away this Friday afternoon from 4-to-6 at their Crawfordsville Road store in Speedway.

How to win

That’s the really cool part!

On-site Friday at the Advance Auto Parts store in Speedway will be a RACING SIMULATOR where you get your chance to feel what it’s like to be in the cockpit of a race car driving around the track… and anyone who takes a couple of laps in the simulator gets 2 free tickets, courtesy of Advance Auto Parts and Pennzoil!

Advance Auto Parts has the right oil and the right filter at the right price – every day!

That’s in-store fun and free Brickyard weekend tickets this Friday 4-to-6 at the Advance Auto Parts store in Speedway. Don’t miss it.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close