Visit Jake Query At Advanced Auto Parts To Receive Brickyard Tickets!

- Date/time: August 4th, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Advanced Auto Parts - Crawfordsville Road Store
- Address: 5636 Crawfordsville Rd, Speedway, IN 46224
Hey Indy, want free Brickyard Weekend tickets?
Advance Auto Parts has them and will be giving them away this Friday afternoon from 4-to-6 at their Crawfordsville Road store in Speedway.
How to win
That’s the really cool part!
On-site Friday at the Advance Auto Parts store in Speedway will be a RACING SIMULATOR where you get your chance to feel what it’s like to be in the cockpit of a race car driving around the track… and anyone who takes a couple of laps in the simulator gets 2 free tickets, courtesy of Advance Auto Parts and Pennzoil!
Advance Auto Parts has the right oil and the right filter at the right price – every day!
That’s in-store fun and free Brickyard weekend tickets this Friday 4-to-6 at the Advance Auto Parts store in Speedway. Don’t miss it.
-
How Should Colts Handle Jonathan Taylor’s Trade Request?
-
Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 5: Anthony Richardson Returns, Takes Starting Reps
-
Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 4: Anthony Richardson Has Nose Surgery
-
Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 3: Busy Passing Offense Night
-
Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 2: Anthony Richardson Takes All Starting Reps
-
Chris Ballard Training Camp Notebook Recap
-
Jonathan Taylor Contract Issue Getting Public
-
Six Colts Position Battles To Watch At Training Camp