Three Dogs Night Will Perform At The Indiana State Fair!

- Date/time: August 9th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
- Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
- Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205
Three Dog Night will perform on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on August 9th at 7:30PM!
