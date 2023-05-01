The Farewell Tour, 50th Anniversary of Aerosmith, Celebrating a Lifetime of Hits

- Date/time: October 29th, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Address: 125 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204
Aerosmith’s Farewell Tour is coming to Indianapolis!
We will be Celebrating a Lifetime of Hits as it is his 50th anniversary with music along Special Guests The Black Crowes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday October 29th, 2023!
