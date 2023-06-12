The Fan On The Back 9 Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health!

- Date/time: July 12th, 10:00am to 4:30pm
- Venue: Back 9 Golf & Entertainment
- Address: 1415 Drover St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46221
Join us for The Fan On The Back 9 Golf Outing presented by the Franciscan Health Heart Center on July 11th!
Enjoy an afternoon of golf, food, and tournament-style games at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment with Kevin Bowen, Jake Query, & JMV!
Each ticket purchased benefits the American Heart Association whose mission is committed to protecting the hearts you love, and together saving lives.
Check-in will be at Back 9 downtown beginning at 10:00 AM, lunch will be provided during play once we kick things off officially at 11:00 AM!
The will also be a silent auction also happening during the event to benefit this year’s charity. Featuring sports memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences will be the items of choice for attendees to bid on.
*This event will take place rain or shine.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN A FREE FOURSOME TO THE EVENT!
