The Fan On The Back 9 Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health!

Join us for The Fan On The Back 9 Golf Outing presented by the Franciscan Health Heart Center on July 11th!

Enjoy an afternoon of golf, food, and tournament-style games at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment with Kevin Bowen, Jake Query, & JMV!

Each ticket purchased benefits the American Heart Association whose mission is committed to protecting the hearts you love, and together saving lives.

Check-in will be at Back 9 downtown beginning at 10:00 AM, lunch will be provided during play once we kick things off officially at 11:00 AM!

The will also be a silent auction also happening during the event to benefit this year’s charity. Featuring sports memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences will be the items of choice for attendees to bid on.

*This event will take place rain or shine.

