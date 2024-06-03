The Fan On The Back 9 Gold Outing Presented By Franciscan Health

- Date/time: Jul 18, 12:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Back 9 Golf & Entertainment
The Fan On The Back 9 Golf Tournament presented by Franciscan Health on July 18th!
Join us for a good time AND a good reason!
Enjoy an afternoon of golf, food, and tournament-style games on July 18th at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment with Kevin Bowen, Andy Sweeney, Jake Query, & JMV!
This fan-favorite event that is supported by Franciscan Health Foundation addresses the ever-growing healthcare helps us raise money for our community and supporting patient needs at their not-for-profit hospitals, outpatient facilities, and community-based programs throughout Indiana.
There will also be a silent auction during the event to benefit Franciscan Health featuring sports memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences for attendees to bid on.
Event Details:
- Noon – 12:30PM | Check-in will be at Back 9
- 12:30PM – 12:35PM | A welcome from Jake Query
- 1:00PM | The golf outing begins
- 3:00PM – The golf outing concludes
- 3:00PM – 6:00PM | JMV Live Broadcast at Back 9
Price:
- Bay (8 Players): $480 if entered by July 1st, after July 1st the price increases to $500
- Single ticket: $65/ea
Do I have to be a skilled golfer to participate?
- Not one bit!
*This event will take place rain or shine.*
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Adonai Mitchell Already Making Strong Impression On Reggie Wayne
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
OTA Notebook Recap: AD Mitchell Showing Off Playmaking
-
Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The Indy 500
-
OTA Notebook Recap: Anthony Richardson Back Throwing In Team Drills
-
A List of Indy 500 Scary Crashes & Fatalities
-
Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium