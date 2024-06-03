Listen Live
The Fan On The Back 9 Gold Outing Presented By Franciscan Health

  • Date/time: Jul 18, 12:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Back 9 Golf & Entertainment

The Fan On The Back 9 Golf Tournament presented by Franciscan Health on July 18th!

Join us for a good time AND a good reason!

Enjoy an afternoon of golf, food, and tournament-style games on July 18th at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment with Kevin Bowen, Andy Sweeney, Jake Query, & JMV!

This fan-favorite event that is supported by Franciscan Health Foundation addresses the ever-growing healthcare helps us raise money for our community and supporting patient needs at their not-for-profit hospitals, outpatient facilities, and community-based programs throughout Indiana.

There will also be a silent auction during the event to benefit Franciscan Health featuring sports memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences for attendees to bid on.

buy tickets here

Event Details:

  • Noon – 12:30PM | Check-in will be at Back 9
  • 12:30PM – 12:35PM | A welcome from Jake Query
  • 1:00PM | The golf outing begins
  • 3:00PM – The golf outing concludes
  • 3:00PM – 6:00PM | JMV Live Broadcast at Back 9

Price:

  • Bay (8 Players): $480 if entered by July 1st, after July 1st the price increases to $500
  • Single ticket: $65/ea

Do I have to be a skilled golfer to participate?

  • Not one bit!

*This event will take place rain or shine.*

 

