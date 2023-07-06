Listen Live
Styx At Indiana State Fairgrounds!

STYX will perform on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Friday, August 4TH at 7:30PM
  • Date/time: August 4th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
  • Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
  • Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205
Styx is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on Friday, August 4!
All shows are FREE with paid Fair admission and seating is first come, first serve. You are welcome to bring your own folding chair to the Free Stage!

