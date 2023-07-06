Styx At Indiana State Fairgrounds!

- Date/time: August 4th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
- Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
- Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205
Styx is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on Friday, August 4!
All shows are FREE with paid Fair admission and seating is first come, first serve. You are welcome to bring your own folding chair to the Free Stage!
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
-
Colts Scouts Take: Anthony Richardson
-
What Should Colts Fans Expect From Anthony Richardson?
-
How Will Colts Use Freakish Athletic Ability Of Adetomiwa Adebawore?
-
Pacers GM Chad Buchanan reacts to draft class, upcoming free agency, TJD!
-
Breakout Season Coming For Jelani Woods?
-
Pacers Acquiring Forward Obi Toppin In Trade With Knicks
-
Pacers Summer League 2023: A Look At The Roster
-
Colts 53-Man Roster Projection Following Offseason Program