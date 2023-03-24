Listen Live
See JMV Broadcast LIVE for MLB Opening Day!

JMV MLB OPENING DAY
  • Date/time: March 30th, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Joe's Grill in Castleton
  • Address: 6645 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN, 46250

MLB Opening Day is Thursday, March 30th!

Join JMV and Heaven Hill for a LIVE Broadcast at Joe’s Grill in Castleton from 3PM – 6PM 

