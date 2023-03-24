See JMV Broadcast LIVE for MLB Opening Day!

- Date/time: March 30th, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Joe's Grill in Castleton
- Address: 6645 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN, 46250
MLB Opening Day is Thursday, March 30th!
Join JMV and Heaven Hill for a LIVE Broadcast at Joe’s Grill in Castleton from 3PM – 6PM
