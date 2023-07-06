Listen Live
Quiet Riot Is Coming To The Indiana State Fair!

Quiet Riot is coming to The Indiana State Fair Grounds To Play On The Free Stage!
  • Date/time: August 5th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
  • Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
  • Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205

Quiet Riot will perform on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on August 5th at 7:30PM!

