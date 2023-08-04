Peterman Brothers Tailgate On Georgia Street | August 19th

When it’s football season, that also means it’s tailgate season!

Prior to Colts home games plan on stopping by the 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan tent and the Peterman Brothers on Georgia street!

There will be Beer – Fat Tire from New Belgium Brewing, Live Music, food, and a chance to talk with Brendan King!

There is no better place to get yourself prepared to root on the Colts to a VICTORY!

Tailgate Event Date:

Colts vs Bears – August 19 | 4PM – 7PM

Future Tailgate Event Date:

Colts vs Jaguars – September 10th | 10 AM – 1PM

Colts vs Rams – October 1st | 10 AM – 1PM

Colts vs Titans – October 8th | 10 AM – 1PM

Colts vs Browns – October 22nd | 10 AM – 1PM

Colts vs Saints – October 29th | 10 AM – 1PM

