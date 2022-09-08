Listen Live
Back To Events

Luke Combs and others coming to Lucas Oil Stadium on April 1st, 2023!

Add to Calendar
Luke Combs event cover
  • Date/time: April 1st, 7:30pm to 11:00pm

Join Luke Combs with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 1st, 2023!
buy tickets here

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close