Locks & Shots with JMV – 11/7

Add to Calendar
Locks and Shots larceny lunazul pick against the spreads
  • Date/time: Nov 7, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: The Slippery Noodle
  • Address: 372 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis

Come out for one of our favorite recurring remote events of the year – Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots!

On location, Brent from Larceny and Lunazul joins JMV on the air and they go through their weekend NFL picks IN PERSON and then discuss which fantasy player will have a breakout game!

Tune-in on Thursdays from 3PM – 6PM or JOIN US on location!

This weeks show:

November 7th @ The Slippery Noodle

Future Events:

November 14th @ District Tap (82nd Street)
November 21st @ Free Spirit
December 5th @ Whiskey Business Southport
December 12th @ Manleys Irish Mutt
December 19th @ Ale Emporium Greenwood
December 26th @ Workingmans Friend
January 2nd @ Whiskey Business Lawrence

 

 

