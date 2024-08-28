Locks & Shots with JMV – 10/3

Come out for one of our favorite recurring remote events of the year – Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots!

On location, Brent from Larceny and Lunazul joins JMV on the air and they go through their weekend NFL picks IN PERSON and then discuss which fantasy player will have a breakout game!

This weeks show:

October 3rd @ Parks Place Pub

Future Events:

October 10th @ The Mousetrap

October 17th @ Ale Emporium Castleton

October 24th @ Joe’s Westfield

October 31st @ The Depot

More dates coming soon…