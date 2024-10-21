Locks & Shots with JMV – 1/2

- Date/time: Jan 2, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Blend Cigar Bar
- Address: Clearwater Shoppes, 3981 E 82nd St, Indianapolis
Come out for one of our favorite recurring remote events of the year – Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots!
On location, Brent from Larceny and Lunazul joins JMV on the air and they go through their weekend NFL picks IN PERSON and then discuss which fantasy player will have a breakout game!
