Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Lock & Shots with JMV – 9/12

Add to Calendar
Locks and Shots larceny lunazul pick against the spreads
  • Date/time: Sep 12, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Coaches Tavern
  • Address: 28 S Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis

Come out for one of our favorite recurring remote events of the year – Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots!

On location, Brent from Larceny and Lunazul joins JMV on the air and they go through their weekend NFL picks IN PERSON and then discuss which fantasy player will have a breakout game!

Tune-in on Thursdays from 3PM – 6PM or JOIN US on location!

This weeks show:

September 12th @ Coaches Tavern

Future Events:

September 19th @ Joe’s Fishers
September 26th @ Bulldogs
October 3rd @ Parks Place Pub
October 10th @ The Mousetrap
October 17th @ Ale Emporium Castleton
October 24th @ Joe’s Westfield
October 31st @ The Depot

More dates coming soon…

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close