Listen To K&Q For A Chance To Win WWE Fastlane TIckets!

- Date/time: July 17th, 7:00am to July 21st, 10:00am
- Venue: Listen Live on 93.5 or 107.5 The Fan!
Listen to Kevin and Query weekday mornings from 7 to 10am and call in to the pop quiz to win 2 tickets to Experience the non-stop action of WWE Fastlane at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 7th!
