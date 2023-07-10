Listen To Kevin & Query To Win Ticket To See The Eagles – The Final Tour!

- Date/time: October 9th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Address: 125 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204
Listen to Kevin and Query all week long from 7am to 10am and call in to the pop quiz for a chance to win 2 tickets to see the Eagles – The Final Tour with special guest Steely Dan on October 9th @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse!
