Listen To JMV To Win 2 Tickets To See LL Cool J With The Roots & More

LL COOL J: The F.O.R.C.E. Live Is Coming To Indianapolis with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Common, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, & Jadakiss.
  • Date/time: May 8th, 3:30pm to May 12th, 6:30pm
  • Venue: 93.5FM or 107.5FM The Fan

Listen to The Ride with JMV weekdays from 3-6 this week for your chance to win 2 tickets to see LL Cool J with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Common, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, & Jadakiss on August 20th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!

