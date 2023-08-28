Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots JMV Live Broadcast | November 2nd

Come Join JMV for one of our favorite reoccurring remote events of the year – Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots!

On location, Brent from Larceny and Lunazul joins JMV on the air and they go through their weekend NFL picks IN PERSON and then discuss which fantasy player will have a breakout game!

Tune-in on Thursdays from 3PM – 6PM. OR JOIN US on location!

This weeks show is at:

November 2nd – Coaches Tavern – 28 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Future Events:

November 9th – Joe’s Grille Westfield – 16156 Spring Mill Rd, Westfield, IN 46074

November 16th – Taylor’s Bar & Table – 8015 S Indiana 13 Suite 3, Pendleton, IN 46064

November 30th – The Dugout – 5707 W Morris St, Indianapolis, IN 46241

December 7th – AJ’s Bar & Grill – 9755 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256

December 14th – Whiskey Business Pendleton Pike – 11915 Pendleton Pike D, Indianapolis, IN 46236

December 21st – TBD

December 28th – Taylor’s Pub in Nora – 1546 E. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN 46240

January 4th – TBD