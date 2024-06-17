Join JMV at The Corner Bar During His Tavern Tour!

- Date/time: Jun 28, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: The Corner Bar
- Address: 5506 S Meridian Street, Indianapolis
Catch JMV on his 2024 Tavern Tour! Join us at The Corner Bar on Friday, June 28th from 3PM-6PM for our usual good time! 🍻
Check out The Corner Bar’s menu & more on their Facebook page 👉 https://www.facebook.com/cornerbar5066/
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium
-
5 Takeaways From Colts Offseason Program
-
Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League
-
The All-Time Best NBA Nicknames
-
Projecting Colts 2024 Depth Chart After Spring