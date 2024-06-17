Listen Live
Join JMV at The Corner Bar During His Tavern Tour!

JMV Tavern Tour 2024
  • Date/time: Jun 28, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: The Corner Bar
  • Address: 5506 S Meridian Street, Indianapolis

Catch JMV on his 2024 Tavern Tour! Join us at The Corner Bar on Friday, June 28th from 3PM-6PM for our usual good time! 🍻

Check out The Corner Bar’s menu & more on their Facebook page 👉 https://www.facebook.com/cornerbar5066/

