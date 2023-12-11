Join JMV at Taylor’s Pub During His Tavern Tour!

- Date/time: Dec 28, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Taylor's Pub in Nora
- Address: 1546 E. 86th St., Indianapolis
Join JMV at Taylor’s Pub in Nora on Thursday, December 28th from 3PM – 6PM for a good time like always!
Check out the menu & more here 👉 https://taylorspubindy.com/
