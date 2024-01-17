Listen Live
Join JMV at Manley’s Irish Mutt During His Tavern Tour!

JMV Tavern Tour 2024
  • Date/time: Jan 26, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Manley's Irish Mutt
  • Address: 7041 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46219

 

Join JMV at Manley’s Irish Mutt on Friday, January 26th from 3PM – 6PM for a good time!

Check out the menu & more here 👉 https://www.manleysirishmutt.com/

 

