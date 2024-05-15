Listen Live
Join JMV at Loughmillers Pub During His Tavern Tour!

JMV Tavern Tour 2024
  • Date/time: May 30, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Loughmillers Pub & Eatery
  • Address: 301 W Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46204

Catch JMV on his 2024 Tavern Tour! Join us at Loughmillers Pub & Eatery on Thursday, May 30th from 3PM-6PM for our usual good time! 🍻

Dedicated to Joe Loughmiller Stacy—a Scotch-Irish man devoted to the idea that to be a true Irishman you needed a beer in one hand and a cigar in the other—Loughmillers Pub & Eatery embodies the spirit of it’s patron namesake. With 14 beers on tap and a delicious menu of American fare & more, you won’t want to leave once you get there!

Check out the menu & more here 👉 https://loughmillerspub.com/

 

