Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

JMV Remote: Deep Eddy Deck Party – Wolfies in Geist

Add to Calendar
JMV Remote: Deep Eddy Deck Party - Rick's Cafe Boatyard
  • Date/time: May 31, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Wolfies in Geist
  • Address: 11699 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256

Join the Fan at Wolfies in Geist for another Deep Eddy Deck Party, happening Friday, May 31st, from 3 to 6 pm.

Dive into the refreshing flavors of Deep Eddy Vodka and enjoy a live broadcast by JMV.

We’ll see you there!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close