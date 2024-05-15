JMV Remote: Deep Eddy Deck Party – Wolfies in Geist

- Date/time: May 31, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Wolfies in Geist
- Address: 11699 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256
Join the Fan at Wolfies in Geist for another Deep Eddy Deck Party, happening Friday, May 31st, from 3 to 6 pm.
Dive into the refreshing flavors of Deep Eddy Vodka and enjoy a live broadcast by JMV.
We’ll see you there!
