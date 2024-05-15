Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

JMV Remote: Deep Eddy Deck Party – Rick’s Cafe Boatyard

Add to Calendar
JMV Remote: Deep Eddy Deck Party - Rick's Cafe Boatyard
  • Date/time: May 23, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Rick's Cafe Boatyard
  • Address: Rick's Boatyard - 4050 Dandy Trail Indianapolis, IN 46254

Join The Fan and JMV on Thursday, May 23rd from 3-6 as we kick off summer with the Deep Eddy Deck Party series and a LIVE broadcast at Rick’s Cafe Boatyard!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close