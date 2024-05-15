JMV Remote: Deep Eddy Deck Party – Rick’s Cafe Boatyard

- Date/time: May 23, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Rick's Cafe Boatyard
- Address: Rick's Boatyard - 4050 Dandy Trail Indianapolis, IN 46254
Join The Fan and JMV on Thursday, May 23rd from 3-6 as we kick off summer with the Deep Eddy Deck Party series and a LIVE broadcast at Rick’s Cafe Boatyard!
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Observations From Colts Rookie Minicamp Practice
-
Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History
-
Visiting The Indianapolis Home of IndyCar Driver Conor Daly | Golden Badge
-
Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium
-
Colts Made Rare Move In Trading Up For Matt Goncalves
-
The Playoff History Of The Pacers and the Knicks