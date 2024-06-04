JMV Remote: Deep Eddy Deck Party – Back 9 Golf & Entertainment

- Date/time: Jun 21, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Back 9 Golf & Entertainment
Join The Fan at Back 9 Golf & Entertainment for another Deep Eddy Deck Party, happening Friday, June 21st, from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Dive into the refreshing flavors of Deep Eddy Vodka and enjoy a live broadcast by JMV.
We’ll see you there!
-
Adonai Mitchell Already Making Strong Impression On Reggie Wayne
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
OTA Notebook Recap: AD Mitchell Showing Off Playmaking
-
Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The Indy 500
-
OTA Notebook Recap: Anthony Richardson Back Throwing In Team Drills
-
A List of Indy 500 Scary Crashes & Fatalities
-
Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium