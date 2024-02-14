Listen Live
JMV Live with Michelob Ultra | Slippery Noodle

  • Date/time: Feb 16, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Slippery Noodle
  • Address: 372 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN

Join JMV with Michelob Ultra on Friday, February 16th from 3-6pm for a live broadcast at the Slippery Noodle where we’ll kick off NBA All-Star Weekend!

Come on out and see us, raise a mug of Michelob Ultra and join in on all the fun this broadcast will offer!

