JMV Live with Michelob Ultra | Slippery Noodle

- Date/time: Feb 16, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Slippery Noodle
- Address: 372 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Join JMV with Michelob Ultra on Friday, February 16th from 3-6pm for a live broadcast at the Slippery Noodle where we’ll kick off NBA All-Star Weekend!
Come on out and see us, raise a mug of Michelob Ultra and join in on all the fun this broadcast will offer!
