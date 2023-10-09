Listen Live
JMV Live Remote At Twin Peaks | October 16th

Twin Peaks October 16th come out for beer food and fun
  • Date/time: Oct 16, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Twin Peaks
  • Address: 600 Greenwood Park Dr N Greenwood IN 46142

Join JMV on Monday, October 16th from 3-6pm for a live broadcast at Twin Peaks where we’ll recap the Indianapolis Colts game!

Come on out and see us, raise a mug, and join in on all the fun this broadcast will offer!

Twin Peaks photo

