JMV Live Broadcast At Walk On’s Sports Bisteaux In Indianapolis!

Walk On's Sports Bistraeux has opened in Indianapolis on Meridian Street
  • Date/time: June 28th, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Walk-On's
  • Address: 247 S Meridian St Indianapolis, IN 46225, Indianapolis, IN, 46225

Come out and join The Ride With JMV at Walk On’s Sports Bisteaux on June 28th from 3PM – 6PM!

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is your home away from home! They have from-scratch dishes, wall-to-wall TVs and craft beer and cocktail lists, They make sure to make every occasion worth celebrating!

Walk On’s Story!

Our love for the game, community, and bringing the heart of a walk-on to the restaurant space began with the dreams of our Founder, Brandon Landry and his partner, Jack Warner, in 2003.
We’ve worked hard over the years to create a restaurant and bar concept that pairs attention-to-detail and culinary excellence with a little Louisiana spice, pulling in that underdog mindset and hospitality, making you feel like family the moment you walk in.
