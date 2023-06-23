JMV Live Broadcast At Walk On’s Sports Bisteaux In Indianapolis!

- Date/time: June 28th, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Walk-On's
- Address: 247 S Meridian St Indianapolis, IN 46225, Indianapolis, IN, 46225
Come out and join The Ride With JMV at Walk On’s Sports Bisteaux on June 28th from 3PM – 6PM!
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is your home away from home! They have from-scratch dishes, wall-to-wall TVs and craft beer and cocktail lists, They make sure to make every occasion worth celebrating!
Walk On’s Story!
