JMV Live Broadcast At The Indiana Derby

- Date/time: July 8th, 11:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: Horseshoe
- Address: 4300 N. Michigan Road, Shelbyville, IN, 46176
The Indiana Derby is one of the best days of summer and JMV will broadcast live on-site with special edition Derby Show on Saturday July 8th at Horseshoe Indianapolis!
JMV goes on the air at 11am and first post time is Noon – don’t miss it!
PLUS!
• a free cigar rolling station for the first 500 people,
• a hat contest and strolling champaign toasts,
•a $3,000 Megabet Drawing,
• merch giveaways and more!
