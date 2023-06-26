Listen Live
JMV Live Broadcast At The Indiana Derby

JMV
  • Date/time: July 8th, 11:00am to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Horseshoe
  • Address: 4300 N. Michigan Road, Shelbyville, IN, 46176

The Indiana Derby is one of the best days of summer and JMV will broadcast live on-site with special edition Derby Show on Saturday July 8th at Horseshoe Indianapolis!

JMV goes on the air at 11am and first post time is Noon – don’t miss it!

PLUS!

• a free cigar rolling station for the first 500 people,
• a hat contest and strolling champaign toasts,
•a $3,000 Megabet Drawing,
• merch giveaways and more!

