Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

JMV Broadcast: Live at Miss M’s Home & Garden

Add to Calendar
JMV Broadcast: Live at Miss M's Home & Garden
  • Date/time: May 9, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Miss M's Home & Garden
  • Address: 4415 State Road 135 Bargersville

Join JMV for a special live radio remote at Miss M’s Home & Garden on Thursday, May 9th, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Explore Miss M’s great selection of annuals, vegetables, herbs, and nursery offerings while enjoying the live broadcast.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to experience the best in gardening and entertainment!

Looking forward to seeing you there! 🌼🌿📻

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close