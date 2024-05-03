JMV Broadcast: Live at Miss M’s Home & Garden

Join JMV for a special live radio remote at Miss M’s Home & Garden on Thursday, May 9th, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Explore Miss M’s great selection of annuals, vegetables, herbs, and nursery offerings while enjoying the live broadcast.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to experience the best in gardening and entertainment!

Looking forward to seeing you there! 🌼🌿📻