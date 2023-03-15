Jack Daniel’s 2023 Small Ball Tournament with 107.5 The Fan on 3/23 🏀

The FAN invites you to SHOW UP and SHOW OUT at this year’s Small Ball Tournament sponsored by Jack Daniels!

Head to one of the event locations listed below to compete!

It’s free to play and the winner of each event will qualify for the finals with a chance to win $1000!

Event Location:

Thursday, March 23rd | 6-8pm | Allstars Sports Lounge – 5648 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Upcoming Event Locations:

Friday, March 24th | 6-8pm | Broad Ripple Tavern – 745 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Thursday, March 30th | 6-8pm | The District Tap – 3720 E. 82nd St. Indianapolis, IN 46240

SEE YOU THERE!

