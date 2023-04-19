- Date/time: May 13th, 3:30pm
- Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
The Month of May shifts into high gear when the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES take on the action-packed IMS road course for the GMR Grand Prix.
Will Power and Simon Pagenaud have a history of dominating the 14-turn, 2.439-mile track, but Scott Dixon, Rinus VeeKay and Romain Grosjean are trying to dethrone the masters.
Experience your favorite drivers up-close-and-personal as they try to conquer the legendary Brickyard!
It’s time to get back at it Saturday, May 13.
