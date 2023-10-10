Drumstick Dash 2023 – Move Your Feet So Others Can Eat

- Date/time: Nov 23, 9:00am to 12:00pm
- Venue: Broad Ripple
- Address: Broad Ripple Ave. at Indianola Ave.
It’s time to move our feet so others can eat!
The Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash presented by Huntington Bank is coming up this Thanksgiving morning!
Support Wheeler Mission with thousands of others at this incredible Indiana holiday tradition.
There’s something for the whole family including a pre-race concert, long and short courses, a free Lil’ Gobbler’s Run for the kids, and a great virtual option as well!
REGISTER HERE to run, walk, or volunteer at Drumstick Dash.
So let’s go Indiana! Let’s move our feet so others can eat!
We’ll see you on Thanksgiving morning at the DRUMSTICK DASH!
