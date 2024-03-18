Come Join JMV at Whit’s Inn During His Tavern Tour!

- Date/time: Mar 29, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Whit's Inn
- Address: 1020 US-31, Whiteland, IN, 46184
Catch JMV on his 2024 Tavern Tour! Join us at Whit’s Inn on Friday, March 29th from 3PM–6PM for our usual good time! 🍻
Check out the menu, specials & more here 👉 https://www.mywhitsinn.com/
