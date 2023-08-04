Listen Live
Come Join JMV at Union Jack Pub During His Tavern Tour!

Tavern Takeover 2023
  • Date/time: August 25th, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Union Jack Pub
  • Address: 921 Broad Ripple Ave,, Indianapolis, IN, 46220

Join JMV at Union Jack Pub on Friday, August 25th from 3PM – 6PM for a good time! Like always!

Check out the menu here 👉 https://www.unionjackpub.co/location/broad-ripple/

