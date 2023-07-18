Listen Live
Back To Events

Come Join JMV at The ROOK During His Tavern Tour!

Add to Calendar
Tavern Takeover 2023
  • Date/time: July 28th, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: The Rook
  • Address: 2450 E 71st St., Indianapolis, IN, 46220

Join JMV at The ROOK on Friday, July 28th from 3PM – 6PM for a good time! Like always!

Here is why you are going to stop in AND why you’ll come back…. 👉 http://www.therookpub.com/

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close