Listen Live
Back To Events

Come Join JMV at The Dugout During His Tavern Tour!

Add to Calendar
Tavern Takeover 2023
  • Date/time: Nov 30, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: The Dugout
  • Address: 621 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46203

Join JMV at The Dugout on Thursday, November 30th from 3PM – 6PM for a good time like always!

A staple in the neighborhood since 1954, The Dugout was voted #1 Dive Bar in Indiana!

Check out their menu & more here 👉 https://www.thedugoutindy.com/

 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close