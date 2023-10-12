Listen Live
Come Join JMV at Kip’s Pub During His Tavern Tour!

Tavern Takeover 2023
  • Date/time: Oct 26, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Kip's Pub
  • Address: 9546 Allisonville Rd Suite 110, Indianapolis

 

Join JMV at Kip’s Pub on Thursday, October 26th from 3PM – 6PM for a good time! Like always!

Billiards & Darts

With over a dozen professional quality tables and 3 Dart Boards we are Indy’s go-to spot for billiards and darts whether it’s for fun with friends or one of our many leagues and tournaments. 

Check out the menu & more here 👉 https://www.kipspubindy.com/

 

