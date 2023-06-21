Listen Live
Come Join JMV at Iaria’s During His Tavern Tour!

Tavern Takeover 2023
  • Date/time: June 29th, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Iaria's Italian
  • Address: 317 S College Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46202

Join JMV at Iaria’s on College Ave Thursday, June 29th from 3PM – 6PM for a good time! Like always!

Iaria’s Website 👉 https://www.iariasrestaurant.com/

