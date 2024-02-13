Listen Live
Come Join JMV at GG’s Bar & Grill During His Tavern Tour!

JMV Tavern Tour 2024
  • Date/time: Feb 23, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: GG's Bar & Grill
  • Address: 5701 E 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46220

 

Catch JMV on his 2024 Tavern Tour! Join us at GG’s Bar & Grill on Friday, February 23rd from 3PM – 6PM for our usual good time! 🍻

Check out the menu, specials & more here 👉 https://ggsbarandgrill.com/

 

