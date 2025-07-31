Listen Live
Catch JMV LIVE at the Governor’s Cup Harness Racing Championship!

Hoosier Park | JMV Governor's Cup 2025 - NEW
  • Date/time: Aug 13, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: The Grandstand at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

Don’t miss the Indiana sired-standardbred horse racing Governor’s Cup Championships at the Indiana State Fair! 🏇 Join JMV on Wednesday, August 13th as he broadcasts his show LIVE from the grandstand at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and see who takes home the win! 🏆

