Catch JMV LIVE at the Governor’s Cup Harness Racing Championship!

- Date/time: Aug 13, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: The Grandstand at the Indiana State Fairgrounds
Don’t miss the Indiana sired-standardbred horse racing Governor’s Cup Championships at the Indiana State Fair! 🏇 Join JMV on Wednesday, August 13th as he broadcasts his show LIVE from the grandstand at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and see who takes home the win! 🏆
